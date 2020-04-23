Shaker Heights parents and seniors to protest against virtual graduation ceremony plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents of seniors in the Shaker Heights school district are planning a protest on Friday.
They’re hoping the district will reconsider the decision to hold a virtual graduation ceremony.
Shaker Heights Alumnus, Stephen Midgett, is speaking out on behalf of seniors and their parents who are saddened and frustrated.
They received an email notifying them of a virtual commencement to be held on June 3.
This wasn’t long after Gov. Mike DeWine announced students will not be returning to the school for the rest of the year.
“The ball was dropped, so a lot of parents are frustrated rightfully so," said Midgett. “...The parents could sit in their cars, and kids could individually walk across. I think the moment is what a lot of people are upset they’re not going to be able to capture.”
A parent of a senior shares those thoughts exactly, calling this virtual ceremony plan a snap decision made by the school district. She tells 19 News that’s why she’s organizing the“peaceful protest.”
Superintendent Dr. David Glasner was made aware of the upcoming protest. On Thursday morning, he posted a four-minute video explaining the decision.
“I also want to apologize that we did not do a better job of engaging all of our stakeholders in this decision,” said Dr. Glasner.
“Please know that if the guidelines on social gatherings and social distancing changes, we are absolutely open to planning an in-person celebration that honors our seniors later this summer,” said Glasner.
The protest is scheduled for noon on Friday beginning at the administration building.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.