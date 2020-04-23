Stark County Sheriff K9′s make window visits to patients in nursing home

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Stark County Sheriff K9′s made window visits to patients at Ally Senior Care earlier this week.
Due to coronavirus, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine restricted visitors at nursing homes and assisted living facilities back in March.
“This restriction has been especially difficult on those with dementia and cognitive impairment that thrive on routine and social interaction,” said Melissa Redd, Admissions Director with Ally Senior Care in Canton.
Sergeant Mike Greene, K9 Mylo, Deputy Sherri Humes and K9 Chase made the special trip on Wednesday.
“It is important that we continue to reach out and engage with our community anytime, but especially right now when we are forced to stay apart,” explained Sheriff George T. Maier. “Small acts of kindness go a long way and we wanted to show, in a safe way, that we remain dedicated to the citizens we serve.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.