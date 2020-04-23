Stow opens campground for workers on the front line in the fight against COVID-19

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials announced Thursday they are opening Silver Springs Campground as a safe space any Stow resident who is working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stow residents who work in healthcare or safety services and need a place to quarantine away from their families during the coronavirus crisis, can park an RV or camper at the campground.
Tents are not being allowed at this time.
“Our safety forces and healthcare workers are superheroes who are putting themselves at risk every day, and we understand that many of them are unable to stay in their homes during this crisis to help protect their families against possible exposure to COVID-19; we want to do anything we can to help them during such a difficult time,” said City of Stow Mayor John Pribonic. “By offering Silver Springs Campground as a non-congregate housing option, these workers may be able to find some peace of mind knowing that they have a safe place to stay while also protecting their families from the highly contagious virus.”
Click here for applications.
Due to social distancing, the city is only allowing 12 RV’s or campers.
Each RV or camper is limited to one person and must have a restroom facility on board.
