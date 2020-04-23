Stow opens campground for workers on the front line in the fight against COVID-19

“Our safety forces and healthcare workers are superheroes who are putting themselves at risk every day, and we understand that many of them are unable to stay in their homes during this crisis to help protect their families against possible exposure to COVID-19; we want to do anything we can to help them during such a difficult time,” said City of Stow Mayor John Pribonic. “By offering Silver Springs Campground as a non-congregate housing option, these workers may be able to find some peace of mind knowing that they have a safe place to stay while also protecting their families from the highly contagious virus.”