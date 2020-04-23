Survey shows significant increase in bald eagle nests throughout Ohio (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The people of Ohio aren’t the only ones taking part in the 2020 census.
The state’s bald eagle population continues to increase, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, who said 707 nests have been confirmed during a February and March survey.
Results from the survey show the number of nests increased by 151% since 2012, when 281 habitats were recorded in Ohio.
Of Ohio’s 88 counties, nests have been confirmed in 85 of them.
Counties along Lake Erie’s shore typically see the most bald eagle nests because of the abundance of food and nesting habitat, according to the ODNR.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the best places to view a bald eagle nest include:
- Magee Marsh Wildlife Area (Lucas and Ottawa counties)
- Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area (Sandusky County)
- Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge (Lucas and Ottawa counties)
- Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area (Trumbull County)
- Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area (Wyandot and Marion counties)
Bald eagles were once classified as an endangered species. In 1979, only four nests were confirmed in Ohio.
“The bald eagle is a symbol of American strength and resilience,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “The eagle’s comeback in Ohio and across the country proves that we can overcome any challenge when we work together.”
