TSA issues guidelines for traveling during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has issued guidelines for traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement issued on their blog site the TSA said they continue to work with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public.
The TSA said they have seen a drop in travelers but, noted that many still choose to fly.
The TSA noted the following guidelines:
- First and foremost, travelers who believe they may have been in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 should consult with their healthcare provider.
- Practice good hygiene, washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We recommend travelers do this before and after the security screening process.
- TSA has issued guidance to frontline employees to conduct routine cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces and security screening equipment at the TSA security checkpoint. TSA is also taking additional efforts to clean bins.
- You may wear a face covering if you choose, but you should be prepared to adjust your mask so that a TSA officer can visually confirm your identity during the checkpoint screening process.
If your driver’s license or state-issued ID expired on or after March 1, 2020, you may still use it as acceptable identification at the checkpoint.
TSA will accept expired driver’s licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration or 120 days after the duration of the emergency, whichever is longer.
The new deadline for REAL ID enforcement is October 1, 2021. Visit the TSA REAL ID webpage for more information.
You can learn more and stay informed by going to coronavirus.gov
