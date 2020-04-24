Air quality has improved in Ohio, but Lake Erie pollution remains problematic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You’ve heard the anecdotes, and you may have seen it in your own back yard: nature coming to life while the world stays at home.
But experts say the long-term impact may not be as great as it seems in the Cleveland area.
Bryan Stubbs, executive director of the Greater Cleveland Water Alliance, said the biggest immediate impact is on the air quality.
"In general, you’re going to have less inputs, be it air quality, in some cases water quality. Less inputs means there’s less emissions (in the case of cars) going into the atmosphere, so of course we’re going to see some mitigation of some pollution in different ways,” he said.
The Cleveland Department of Public Health has measured the air quality as “good”–the best rating possible, almost every day over the past month.
However, Stubbs said, as for Lake Erie, you can expect to see just as much of the harmful algal blooms as usual. He called one of the biggest “headaches for the lake.”
He said that’s because essential production hasn’t stopped.
“We have not stopped planting and our agricultural growers, we need them to grow food during this time period, so as they plant and use fertilizer, some of the nutrients are going to continue to get into our waterways.”
He said there’s still not enough hard data to show the true impact of social distancing on the environment but Stubbs is skeptical of the long-term effects.
“It’s going to be a positive blip but it’s just going to be a blip.” He added, “There’s some studies out there starting to think of this through the lens of we may be more scared to take public transportation and there may be less carpooling because of COVID-19 and that may lead to more of us driving by ourselves. So, there may be this rubber band reaction to what’s going on.”
