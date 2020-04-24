Akron dollar stores are seeing multiple break-ins

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Family Dollar, located in the 900 block of Brown Street in Akron, was broken into for the second time in as many days.
Officers responded to the store at approximately 5:15 a.m., after a witness reported seeing someone prying plywood off the front door.
Police reported when officers arrived, the suspect was gone. It is unknown if anything was taken during this incident.
The Akron Police Department arrested George Wood, 50, on Thursday, April 23 at approximately 3:30 a.m. after he broke into the Dollar General and Family Dollar in the 1700 block of S. Main Street.
Officers obtained a description of the suspect while investigating the Dollar General break-in, later identified as Wood, and arrested him in the 800 block of Kenyon Street after a short foot chase.
At the time of his arrest, Wood had stolen property from the Family Dollar on him.
Wood was charged with two counts of breaking and entering and criminal damaging.
He was issued a summons and released for the April 23rd arrest.
Detectives are working to determine if he is responsible for the Brown Street break-in.
The investigation is still ongoing.
