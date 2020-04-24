BBB warns of puppy scams during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Better Business Bureau (BBB) officials said several local residents have been victims of “puppy scams” recently.
According to the BBB, the scammer will have consumers wire money to people claiming to be animal breeders in order to purchase a dog or kitten they have seen posted on-line.
The fake animal breeders tell the potential buyers the money is needed for the purchase, delivery and transportation of the dog or kitten.
Consumers wire the money, but never receive the animal.
BBB officials said recent victims include a family in Bay Village who wanted to purchase a beagle puppy from a company called Hazard beagles, a Westpark resident who picked a King Charles Cavalier dog from King Charles Empire and another Cleveland resident who was interested in a West Highland Terrier puppy from Atela Westies.
BBB Serving Greater Cleveland is offering the additional tips so area consumers don’t fall victim to a puppy scam.
• Don't Purchase Puppies Sight Unseen - Don't buy a pet without seeing it in-person first. While this may be hard to do while adhering to current health guidelines, it's still possible to visit a breeder and see puppies while still maintaining social distancing measures. Also, ask a breeder if they are willing to do Facetime or video conferencing. While this is not a preferred method, it's still a way to validate the breeder has actual possession of the animals.
• Do A Reverse Image Search of Animal Pictures Conduct a reverse image search for photographs on the internet by using sites such as Google or TinEye.com. Search pictures of the pet you are considering. Be careful if the same picture appears on multiple websites, because you may be dealing with fraud.
• Don't Wire Money - Don't pay a breeder with a money order. Instead, use a credit card or PayPal in case you need to dispute the charges later.
• Search for previous complaints. Research the business at bbb.org. Also, do a Google search of the business name followed by "complaints," "reviews," or "scam" and see what pops up. If you find other people have been cheated by this business, steer clear.
• Check Local Animal Shelters - Call local animal shelters and rescue groups. These entities can help individuals find adoptable animals.
