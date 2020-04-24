BBB warns of puppy scams during coronavirus pandemic

• Don't Purchase Puppies Sight Unseen - Don't buy a pet without seeing it in-person first. While this may be hard to do while adhering to current health guidelines, it's still possible to visit a breeder and see puppies while still maintaining social distancing measures. Also, ask a breeder if they are willing to do Facetime or video conferencing. While this is not a preferred method, it's still a way to validate the breeder has actual possession of the animals.