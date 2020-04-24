Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft: Browns next picks up in the air as team eyes 2nd and 3rd round prospects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will have the 41st pick in the second round, and the 74th and 97th pick (via Houston) in the third round.
Mark Schwab will offer real-time analysis as the Browns make their selections in day two.
Thursday night in round one, the Browns selected Alabama OL Jedrick Wills Jr. with the 10th overall pick in the draft.
According to PFF Draft, Wills Jr. career at Alabama has respectable stats: 929 pass-block snaps and only one quarterback sack allowed.
Return to 19 News throughout the night as this story will be updated with the Browns picks, and possible trades.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.