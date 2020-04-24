Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft: Browns next picks up in the air as team eyes 2nd and 3rd round prospects

Browns will have 3 picks in day 2 of the draft

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility in Berea, Ohio. The NFL Draft is April 23-25.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Simon Hannig | April 24, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 7:28 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will have the 41st pick in the second round, and the 74th and 97th pick (via Houston) in the third round.

Mark Schwab will offer real-time analysis as the Browns make their selections in day two.

Thursday night in round one, the Browns selected Alabama OL Jedrick Wills Jr. with the 10th overall pick in the draft.

[ 2020 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns select OL Jedrick Wills with 10th overall first round pick ]

According to PFF Draft, Wills Jr. career at Alabama has respectable stats: 929 pass-block snaps and only one quarterback sack allowed.

Return to 19 News throughout the night as this story will be updated with the Browns picks, and possible trades.

