Cleveland reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 519 total confirmed cases in the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced that 34 more COVID-19 cases and 1 new fatality were confirmed in Cleveland on Friday.
CDPH said the victim was a man in his 80s.
This brings the total to 519 confirmed cases and 21 fatalities, with ages ranging from less than 1 to 90 and over, according to CDPH.
According to CDPH, the new cases are from people whose ages range from less than 10 to 90 and over.
CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
As it stands, there are more than 14,142 confirmed cases and 618 fatalities in Ohio.
There are more than 864,000 confirmed cases and 47,800 deaths in the United States.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County.
The County releases an updated map each Friday.
