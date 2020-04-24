Cleveland VA front line workers met at work with kind words

Cleveland VA Medical Center (Source: Cleveland VA Medical Center)
By Michael Dakota | April 24, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 2:19 PM

CLEVELAND, OHIO - An inspirational thank you greeted front line medical workers as they arrived at work Friday, April 24.

The Cleveland VA Medical Center posted the image that read, “Heroes enter here.”

The message greeted workers as they entered the building from the parking garage.

This inspirational message greeted our employees in the parking garage this morning. We agree and are proud of our VA...

Posted by Cleveland VA Medical Center on Friday, April 24, 2020

“Such a Kind and Thought Gesture. Thank you to our Amazing Work Family and to all of your dedication ❣️. You Rock,” Lauralynn Anderson said in the comments under the VA social media post.

“Thank you! It was great seeing this on the way in!” Dawn Anderson wrote.

