Cleveland VA front line workers met at work with kind words

CLEVELAND, OHIO - An inspirational thank you greeted front line medical workers as they arrived at work Friday, April 24.
The Cleveland VA Medical Center posted the image that read, “Heroes enter here.”
The message greeted workers as they entered the building from the parking garage.
“Such a Kind and Thought Gesture. Thank you to our Amazing Work Family and to all of your dedication ❣️. You Rock,” Lauralynn Anderson said in the comments under the VA social media post.
“Thank you! It was great seeing this on the way in!” Dawn Anderson wrote.
