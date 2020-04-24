Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 24, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 656 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 14,694 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine extended a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans through May 1 and announced that school facilities will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that all Americans wear homemade face coverings in public to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
