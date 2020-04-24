34 COVID-19 deaths in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials said there are now 34 Summit County residents who have died from COVID-19.
19 of those deaths were patients in long term care facilities.
There are a total of 456 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, according to Summit County Public Health.
Out of those patients, 125 of them are healthcare workers.
And, there are currently 109 people hospitalized in Summit County.
As of Thursday, there were a total of 690 deaths in the state of Ohio.
Summit County Public Health reminds us to clean all ‘high touch’ surfaces every day.
High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.
Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions.
