Cuyahoga County establishes program to match donors with families in need during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced a program has been formed to help local families in need during the coronavirus crisis.
Operation Cuyahoga Cares will match donors with families who are currently in need so that could provide support through financial assistance using gift cards.
“It’s an opportunity for anybody in the community to donate, if that’s what they choose to do, and help a family in need,” Budish said.
All of the donations are contactless and do not require any person-to-person interactions.
The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services currently helps more than 5,000 children and teens.
