Cuyahoga County health officials discuss area’s latest increase in coronavirus cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will address the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus during a regular briefing on Friday morning.
County Health Commissioner Terry Allan will be joined by Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett to detail steps moving forward past May 1; the date Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he intends on beginning to lift stay-at-home restrictions.
Both Allan and Gullett said face masks in public, continued social distancing, routine hand washing, and regular sanitation will be part of guidance that will emerge from local and state health departments over the coming days to prevent COVID-19 clusters and hot spots after May 1.
Previously in the week, Allan said he believes cases of COVID-19 have peaked in Cuyahoga County.
“We have successfully plateaued on our cases,” Cuyahoga County Health Commissioner Terry Allan said.
As of Friday morning, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting at least 83 deaths and 1,767 cases in Cuyahoga County, including Cleveland.
