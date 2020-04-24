Downtown Cleveland hotels light hearts up to give hope during coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown Cleveland hotels have joined others around the world that are lighting up their city’s skyline with hearts to give hope during the coronavirus crisis.
Showing love overnight was the Hilton on Lakeside Avenue East and the Marriott at Key Tower.
Cleveland Marriott Downtown said, “Until #WeWillTravelAgain our Love shines bright over Cleveland.”
According to USA Today, about 80% of rooms in the U.S. are empty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
