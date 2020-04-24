Downtown Cleveland hotels light hearts up to give hope during coronavirus crisis

Downtown Cleveland hotels light hearts up to give hope during coronavirus crisis
Downtown Cleveland hotels light hearts up to give hope during coronavirus crisis (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj | April 24, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT - Updated April 24 at 6:41 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown Cleveland hotels have joined others around the world that are lighting up their city’s skyline with hearts to give hope during the coronavirus crisis.

Showing love overnight was the Hilton on Lakeside Avenue East and the Marriott at Key Tower.

Cleveland Marriott Downtown said, “Until #WeWillTravelAgain our Love shines bright over Cleveland.”

Until #WeWillTravelAgain our Love shines bright over Cleveland. #MarriottStrong #ThisIsCLE

Posted by Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower on Thursday, April 16, 2020

According to USA Today, about 80% of rooms in the U.S. are empty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS ]

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.