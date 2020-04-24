The ‘Dream Team’ is now available as cake pops

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Amy Mucha, a teacher, the mother of three and the owner of Daisy Cakes was working her “side hustle” as a baker before the pandemic.
When the pandemic hit Mucha thought she might slow down and enjoy a break, that didn’t happen.
The Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy statistics teacher wanted to help, and inspired by a video created by Stow native Dave Stofka she got to work creating cake pops topped with what she called the Ohio “Dream Team” of Dr. Amy Acton, Gov. Mike Dewine, Lt. Gov. John Husted and interpreter Marla Berkowitz.
Mucha contacted Stofka and asked permission to use his characters to top her cake pops. When Stofka agreed she was off and running.
“He’s been super kind,” Mucha said about Stofka.
Acton, DeWine and Husted are public figures and she could use their likeness without any legal problems, but Mucha wasn’t sure about Berkowitz so she contacted her by email.
It was Mucha’s intention to donate a portion of the profits to the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank.
Berkowitz asked if she would consider donating some profits to an organization that makes clear masks for individuals who work with the deaf community. The clear masks allow lip readers to see and read lips.
Mucha loved the idea and she was off and baking.
“They have done an incredible job, so factual, so statistical,” Mucha said. “It’s part of why I wanted to do this.”
Now, Mucha and her team, properly social distancing of course, are back to work baking and creating cake pops. “It’s gotten busier and busier,” she said.
Mucha said they aren’t exactly the kind of organization that can donate masks to medical personal, but for a $15 donation they will make a dozen pops and give it to the next essential worker group on their list.
Mucha has owned Daisy Cakes for two years. The company is named for her youngest, three-year-old Daisy.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.