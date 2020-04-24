Family craft time! How to make your own playtime pie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
How to make a paper pizza - a fun playtime pie that you can top with whatever you want...and it will never go bad!
Family craft time, and it’s pizza night! This video shows you how to create a fun paper pizza with colored paper, markers, glue and a paper bag!
You can finally top a pizza with whatever you want. Build it by the slice, or go hog-wild and make a whole pie. Once the sauce and cheese is down, you could even leave the toppings un-glued, so you can keep re-topping it for future playtimes.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.