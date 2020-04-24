Former Cuyahoga County Jail nursing director weighs in on how to stop spread of COVID-19 in prisons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday morning, there are now 3,816 inmates and 346 staff members at prisons across Ohio who have tested positive for coronavirus, 16 others have died.
The Marion Correctional Institution is one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots in the country with 2026 confirmed cases.
“On March 10, our jail population was at 1,978,” said Cuyahoga County Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan. “We reduced the jail population to under 1,000, which is amazing. It was because of hard work, everyone getting together and focusing on our jail population that we were able to reduce that size.”
As the coronavirus surges through some Ohio prisons, fewer inmates at the Cuyahoga County Jail have helped keep the rate of infection low, with 30 inmates and seven corrections officers testing positive.
Neeha Curtis talked to former Cuyahoga County Jail nursing director Gary Brack, and lawyers Jacqueline Greene and Subodh Chandra about the spread of coronavirus in our prisons and what needs to be done to stop it.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.