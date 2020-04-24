Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins believe they have given their defense a major upgrade by selecting Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick in the NFL draft. Young has long been considered the top non-quarterback available in the draft. He led the nation with 16 1/2 sacks and had 46 tackles last season to become a Heisman Trophy finalist. Young is Ron Rivera's first draft pick since taking over as the Redskins' new head coach. Washington held onto the second pick and selected Young after receiving calls to trade down. Rivera is trying to turn the Skins around after they went 3-13 last season.