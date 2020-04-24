Independence dental lab stepping up to help produce COVID-19 nasal swab tests

"Like everyone else I'm ready for this to be over with,” said Kowalski. “I'd like to go out, I'd like to get back to normal. So, I'm ready to get back so if we can make these things and help patients to get back to offices and people get back to work and normal, I'd be excited about that. I spent a lot of time determining if this was the right path for us because this was not a great time to make a lot of capital investment in equipment, but I really felt like from some of the information I was receiving that there would need to be a lot of testing."