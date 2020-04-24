Independence dental lab stepping up to help produce COVID-19 nasal swab tests

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - An Independence lab is stepping up to help Ohio increase its testing capacity before the state starts to reopen next week.
The lab normally produces dental equipment like crowns and dentures, but they’re switching it up, and this weekend they’ll go into full production of nasal swabs.
They said within a month they should be able to make over 100,000 test swabs.
Governor Mike DeWine says if Ohio wants to re-open safely, we need to step up our COVID testing. He's working with two companies to make that happen.
"With the COVID-19 outbreak most of our clients are not working, and only see emergency patients, so we had to go down to a skeleton crew,” explained BJ Kowalski, president of ROE Dental Laboratory.
Kowalski said they use 3D printers to make a lot of their dental products. They quickly realized they could use the printers to make PPE.
"Shortly thereafter we realized that there might be a greater need with nasal test swab,” said Kowalski.
Kowalski said he's bringing back at least 100 employees to work around the clock to make an estimated 1 million nasal swabs for testing.
"Like everyone else I'm ready for this to be over with,” said Kowalski. “I'd like to go out, I'd like to get back to normal. So, I'm ready to get back so if we can make these things and help patients to get back to offices and people get back to work and normal, I'd be excited about that. I spent a lot of time determining if this was the right path for us because this was not a great time to make a lot of capital investment in equipment, but I really felt like from some of the information I was receiving that there would need to be a lot of testing."
Kowalski said other states and hospital systems from around the country have already reached out to them. He says they are going to help them out too, but his primary focus is in Ohio.
