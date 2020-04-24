Key Bank looking to hire during quaratine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - KeyBank announced they will be hiring full-time Lead Specialists and Customer Service Representatives for their Brooklyn, OH facilities.
The announcement came in a press release issued by KeyBank Friday, April 24.
KeyBank will be interviewing and onboarding virtually!
Customer Service Representatives receive inbound service calls from consumer clients, answer inquiries, resolve issues, and respond to client needs.
Lead Specialists receive inbound calls and place outbound calls in regards to delinquent accounts.
