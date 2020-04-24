Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Associated Press review of more than 20 states has found that before the coronavirus outbreak most had only a modest supply of N95 masks, gowns, gloves and other medical equipment. In many cases, those supplies were well past their expiration dates — left over from the H1N1 influenza outbreak a decade ago. Ohio began stockpiling after 9/11. Department of Health spokeswoman Melanie Amato said Ohio stored the very few items it accumulated at National Guard hangars. The state created its own Bureau of Public Health Emergency Preparedness at the Health Department in 2005. Many of those supplies were exhausted or expired when the new coronavirus hit.