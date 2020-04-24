Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio nears 1M unemployment claims over 5 weeks amid virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is reporting that nearly 1 million people have filed unemployment claims in the past five weeks. The claims come as the state's stay-at-home order continues to depress the economy and lead to widespread layoffs. The Department of Job and Family Services said Thursday there were more than 109,000 jobless claims filed for the week ending April 18. That pushed total claims past 964,000, or almost 250,000 more than the total number of claims over the past two years. The agency says it has distributed more than $926 million in unemployment checks to more than 376,000 claimants.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-STOCKPILES
AP review: State supply stocks sparse and dated before virus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP) — Before the coronavirus outbreak, many states had only a modest supply of protective medical equipment. An Associated Press review of more than 20 states found that many were still storing items that were left over from an influenza pandemic a decade ago and long since expired. Many states had not freshened their supplies because of a decline in public health funding and a growing dependence on just-in-time delivery in the health care industry. But states have found it difficult to get supplies quickly because of a global competition among areas that have been hit hard by the virus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE STOCKPILES-OHIO
Ohio's stockpile got its start after the attacks of Sept. 11
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Associated Press review of more than 20 states has found that before the coronavirus outbreak most had only a modest supply of N95 masks, gowns, gloves and other medical equipment. In many cases, those supplies were well past their expiration dates — left over from the H1N1 influenza outbreak a decade ago. Ohio began stockpiling after 9/11. Department of Health spokeswoman Melanie Amato said Ohio stored the very few items it accumulated at National Guard hangars. The state created its own Bureau of Public Health Emergency Preparedness at the Health Department in 2005. Many of those supplies were exhausted or expired when the new coronavirus hit.
PREGNANT WOMAN FATALLY SHOT
Man gets life sentence in fatal shooting of pregnant woman
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who fired shots into a home, killing a pregnant woman inside the residence, has been sentenced to 30 years to life in state prison. Brandon Leigh was 17 when the shooting occurred in Dayton in February 2018. The case was soon moved to adult court and he was convicted last month on murder, involuntary manslaughter, and weapons offenses in the death of 22-year-old Keyona Murray. Authorities have said Murray was sitting on her bed with her 2-year-old daughter when Leigh started firing into the home from an alley. Murray’s daughter was unharmed, but Murray died later that night at a hospital and her unborn child did not survive.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-SCENE
Congress meets pandemic with masked faces, heavy emotions
WASHINGTON (AP) — If the coronavirus threat is waning, you wouldn’t know it by watching Congress. The nation’s representatives on Thursday chose overwhelmingly to wear masks at their first meeting in a month, creating the defining visual of a Congress in the throes of a historic pandemic. Lawmakers found gloves and masks waiting for them on tables outside the chamber doors. Inside, flyers kept sitters four seats apart. And when it came time to vote, members were to show up in alphabetical order, filing in specific doors and out others. The session was held to approve a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill.
BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-PROTESTS-GOP
'Republicans are nervous': Some in GOP eye protests warily
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The latest demonstration by right-wing groups against measures to contain the coronavirus will be held in Wisconsin. But as with some earlier events, one group will be noticeably absent Friday: the state’s most prominent Republicans. That includes Sen. Ron Johnson, a Trump ally, who says he’ll be sheltering in place at his home. Johnson’s distance and ambivalence is shared by many Republicans as they warily watch the protests. Six months from an election, the demonstrations are forcing some Republicans to reckon with a restless right flank advocating an unpopular opinion.
ELECTION CHANGES-INITIATIVE
Proposed voting law changes are back to being 1 ballot issue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A package of proposed election law changes aimed at making voting easier in Ohio has been restored to a single ballot issue rather than being split into four questions. The Ohio Ballot Board restored the package Thursday in a vote ordered by the Ohio Supreme Court, which said the state panel erred in splitting the package. It ends nearly two months of legal wrangling that delayed signature-gathering required to get the issue on the ballot. The proposal calls for automatically registering interested Ohioans to vote when they do business at Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices, and allowing same-day voter registration and voting, among other changes.
TODDLER DROWNS
Authorities: Missing toddler drowns in neighborhood pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A toddler who walked away from his family’s home in Ohio’s capital city was later found drowned in a small pond in his neighborhood. Columbus police say 2-year-old Birane Talla was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by a relative. Officers soon began searching the area and eventually found the toddler in “life-threatening condition” in a small pond just before 8:15 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The investigation into the death is ongoing, but police say foul play is not suspected and it’s unlikely criminal charges will be filed.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO PRIMARY
Ohio elections chief says no major problems yet in odd vote
CINCINNATI (AP) — Voter participation in Ohio's pandemic-delayed primary election is on a slow pace with less than week to go. Numbers released by the state's election chief show fewer than a fourth of registered voters had requested an absentee ballot by the end of last week. He says voting is going relatively smoothly under the unprecedented circumstances. State authorities canceled in-person voting hours before the scheduled March 17 primary, and then replaced it with voting that is nearly all absentee. There will be in-person voting April 28 restricted to disabled voters and homeless people.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio governor announces easing up of elective surgery ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is preparing to ease up on the prohibition of elective surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic. DeWine said Wednesday that doctors can now review postponed procedures and surgeries with patients in terms of their current health situation and quality of life. The governor says doctors and patients can make a joint decision about whether to proceed. DeWine said patients must be informed of the risk of contracting COVID-19. They must also be told of the impact of contracting the illness during the post-operative recovery process. Ohio has more than 14,000 cases, including 610 deaths.