LIVE: Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson addresses city as cases and fatalities slowly tick upward

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is addressing the public and media on Friday to offer the latest coronavirus updates.
Listen in on the conference call, here:
The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced that 34 more COVID-19 cases and 1 new fatality were confirmed in Cleveland on Friday.
CDPH said the victim was a man in his 80s.
This brings the total to 519 confirmed cases and 21 fatalities, with ages ranging from less than 1 to 90 and over, according to CDPH.
According to CDPH, the new cases are from people whose ages range from less than 10 to 90 and over.
