Mansfield man accused of raping 17-year-old arrested by detectives; police ask for public’s help on case
Wayne Craft, 54, was arrested Thursday and charged with rape after being questioned by detectives. (Source: Mansfield Police)
By John Deike | April 24, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 5:56 PM

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Wayne Craft, 54, of Mansfield, was arrested Thursday and charged with rape, after a 17-year-old approached police and accused him of sexual assault.

Mansfield Police--in conjunction with Richland County Children’s Services--arrived at a residence in the 1200 block of Preakness Drive and issued a search warrant.

Officers collected evidence and interrogated Craft.

After questioning, he was arrested and was taken to Richland County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Major Crimes Detective Jered Kingsborough at 419-755-9729.

