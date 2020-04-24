NEO health advocacy organization collects food for needy children and their families

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We all know with so many people out of jobs, the need is great. So many are stepping up to help feed the hungry.
Yvonka Hall of the Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition has been helping those in need understand the real value of nutritious food for a long time.
“We’ve been working to make sure we get food out to families who have disabled children, who are unable to go out to the schools program,” she said. “So, we have 25 families. We have 66 children that we’re feeding right now.”
Her house looks like a warehouse filled with food, almost every room has food that they either buy or was donated.
Here are some of the details of how you can help the Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition provide food to the needy: $NEOBHC; Paypal.me/neobhc; smile.Amazon.com/ch/45-4643139
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.