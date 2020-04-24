New partnerships allow Ohio to greatly increase coronavirus testing capabilities for safer reopening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced several recent steps have been taken to ensure an increased testing capacity prior to May 1 when businesses will begin to reopen.
Following the formation of a team headed by former Ohio Govs. Richard Celeste and Bob Taft, DeWine said the state was able to secure partnerships with two companies to produce materials.
Roe Dental, a Cleveland-based lab, has committed to bringing 100 employees back to work for round-the-clock manufacturing of an estimated 1 million vital swabs for testing.
The second partnership, responsible for creating the testing kit’s reagent, is with Thermo Fisher.
Thermo Fisher employs 1,500 workers in Ohio.
Current capacity, which is primarily used on health care workers and individuals who are in the hospital, allows for an average of 3,700 tests to be administered daily in Ohio.
By April 29, Gov. DeWine said Ohio should be able to administer at least 7,200 per day. That number is expected to significantly increase each week.
Gov. DeWine said enough testing is critical in order to safely start reopening Ohio businesses while keeping customers and employees health.
