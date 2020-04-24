North Ridgeville Police asks criminals to abide by ‘freeze tag’ rules during coronavirus crisis

Therefore, we are requesting that all criminals immediately begin abiding by standard “Freeze Tag” rules. If one of our K-9s touches you, you are then frozen until an officer puts handcuffs on you, at which time you are unfrozen. If there is more than one criminal fleeing, you’re allowed to unfreeze each other, but again, if the dogs touch you then you must re-freeze. Also, under no circumstances are tag backs allowed.