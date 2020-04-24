Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns Saturday night, cold and windy Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re finally getting a break in the rain today.
Gray morning skies will give way to some afternoon sunshine.
Temperatures will slowly climb into the low 50s.
We’ll stay dry through the overnight hours, as temperatures fall through the 40s overnight.
Here is Friday’s 19 First Alert Weather School:
Those of you south of Cleveland may wake up in the upper 30s.
Tomorrow’s forecast is an interesting one.
Initially it looked like we’d have a pretty wet afternoon.
New data is coming in, and it is indicating that most of the daylight hours of your Saturday will be dry.
It will be cooler closer to Lake Erie.
Temperatures along the lakeshore will top out in the 50s.
I think we get into the low 60s in Cleveland.
Akron, Canton, and surrounding areas will make it into the mid 60s.
Rain should hold off until after 7:00 PM, giving us plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the day, while social distancing, of course.
Once it starts raining on Saturday night there will be very few breaks through the day Sunday.
Sunday will also be cold and windy with highs in the 40s.
We’ll see improving weather come Monday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.