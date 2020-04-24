Ohio is poised to reopen as business owners await Gov. DeWine’s plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will release his plan to reopen businesses across the state on Monday, and to say there is great anticipation is an understatement.
However, a local health official is preaching a conservative launch.
“Let me be very clear, the coronavirus is not gone and it’s not going anywhere,” said Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease specialist at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
That is certainly a sobering warning from Dr. Edwards, but it doesn’t mean she’s against slowly opening businesses across the state.
“I am comfortable with starting to make some very slow steps toward opening things up,” Dr. Edwards said, “Our numbers look very good in Ohio.”
Balancing the medical risk versus the need to reopen the economy is the core dilemma from where the governor’s plan will emerge.
There is no real expectation that Downtown Cleveland will soon be filled with employees, who are either working from home or are temporarily unemployed.
Dr Edwards believes the logistics of the plan will require a great deal of thought including how do you increase testing and maintain social distancing as the plan unfolds.
The concern remains, Dr. Edwards says, that if not executed properly we could see a subsequent major outbreak of Covid 19.
“The sacrifices the people of Ohio have made have been tremendous,” Dr. Edwards said, 'It needs to mean something,"
The governor has said that the plan will put great emphasis on employee safety.
