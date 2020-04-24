Ohio politicians warn others to ignore President Trump’s medical advice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Ohio politicians are weighing in on their interpretations of recent comments regarding the use of disinfectants made by President Donald Trump.
“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?,” President Trump asked during Thursday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing.
Gov. Mike DeWine was asked on Friday about the president’s remarks.
“I find Ohioans have a lot of common sense and can kind of figure things out,” DeWine responded.
Other lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and State Rep. Casey Weinstein, provided input to President Trump’s message.
The stir on social media even prompted the manufacturer of Lysol to issue a statement saying the products should never be injected or ingested.
The comments were “said sarcastically,” according to President Trump on Friday morning.
