PayPal waiving fees so users don’t get charged to cash their stimulus checks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - PayPal will no longer charge people who use the PayPal app to cash a check.
This eliminates some stress for people waiting for their paper stimulus check, according to a news release.
Once the check is deposited, funds should be available in minutes.
“In the current environment, we know that fast, easy, and secure access to stimulus payments is top of mind for a lot of people around the country,” said John Kunze, SVP Branded Experiences, PayPal. “We are committed to providing our customers the ability to receive access to their urgently needed stimulus payment as quickly and as securely as possible, especially if they are sheltering in place. Using the PayPal cash-a-check feature, customers receiving a government-issued stimulus check over the coming weeks will be able to cash their check without visiting a physical check-cashing location, simply by taking a picture of the check within the app, and can receive the funds quickly and easily.
PayPal officials said this also eliminates the need to visit a brick-and-mortar cash-checking location.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.