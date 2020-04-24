Prayer Vigil scheduled for Alliance senior living facility after 15 lost to coronavirus

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A park and prayer vigil has been scheduled for Altercare in Alliance for Saturday, April 25, at 4 p.m.
Visitors can stay in their cars, or get out and walk, but must adhere to the CDC recommended 6 foot social distancing guidelines.
Altercare of Alliance has had 47 residents test positive for the coronavirus and has had 15 residents die. Twenty-six members of the staff have tested positive for coronavirus.
“The community is very supportive,” Kayla Maurer, Director of COmmunications, told 19 News. “We are entirely grateful for the support of the community.”
Organizers of the event have asked participants to remain respectful and respect the privacy of the residents. They also encourage visitors to make posters and signs to put on their vehicles to share some kindness.
To participate in the prayer vigil park your car in the Altercare parking lot at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 25 at 11750 Klinger Ave. N.E., Alliance.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.