Shaker Heights will still hold virtual graduation ceremony, but district open to discuss future plans

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights seniors and parents continue to fight for an in-person graduation ceremony.
They scheduled a protest for Friday afternoon in hopes of getting district leaders to reconsider virtual ceremony plans.
19 News was there for what turned out to be a small gathering of those stating their case.
“I have been dreaming about it since watching my older cousins graduate from school,” said high school senior, Samira Smith.
Smith is passionate about having a socially distanced ceremony of sorts for the 350-plus students in the Class of 2020. She feels they deserve to be handed their diploma in front of their family and friends.
Superintendent Dr. David Glasner isn’t disagreeing. In a video recording on Thursday he said, “Class of 2020, I share your frustration.”
There are strict guidelines during this pandemic, which is why the district decided to hold a virtual commencement on June 3.
The group who showed up to share their opinions says they feel it was a snap decision without their voices being heard.
Lakessa Taylor, a parent of a senior, says, “If they could get just a tentative date, to say we look forward to this date and we’re going to honor you on this date, we would appreciate that. If it turns out it’s not able to happen, then that’s ok. At least you give them some hope.”
The Ohio Board of Education sent out a notice saying “schools should hold events virtually rather than conducting in-person events.”
Shaker Heights High School Principal Eric Juli tells 19 News they will still hold the June 3 virtual ceremony. They’re also open to holding something more as requested by these students and parents should state guidelines change.
“If it’s possible to go to the grocery store and still be standing 6 feet apart, I feel like they can make any accommodation to us seniors,” said Samira Smith.
Taylor says the school board agreed to call her on Monday to discuss some potential options.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.