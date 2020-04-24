University Hospitals closes 4 emergency departments to use resources to fight COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO)- University Hospitals announced they are temporarily closing four emergency departments to use those resources to fight COVID-19.
The emergency rooms at UH Kent and UH Twinsburg will close at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 26.
The emergency rooms at UH Andover and UH North Ridgeville closed on April 11.
Besides re-assigning clinical and non-clinical staff to use their skills at COVID-19 surge locations, this also allows the hospital to move PPE’s, ventilators and supplies across the system.
Earlier this week, University Hospitals announced they are temporarily reducing hours and pay for employees not directly involved in patient care as a result of COVID-19.
Hospital officials said that affects about 4,100 employees.
