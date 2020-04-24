Youngstown mayor selected for Gov. DeWine’s coronavirus ‘Minority Health Strike Force’

“We know that communities of color, in our community and others across the nation, have different opportunities,” said Dr. Heidi Gullett, with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, during a recent briefing. “And those opportunities relate back to systems, and structures and bias that have existed in our country for many, many, many years. This is a history that’s about structural racism. And we have to understand this in order to understand why we need to present race and ethnicity data, and why we have to be very careful about our approach ensuring that no one is left behind during COVID-19, but furthermore during any particular time on our community.”