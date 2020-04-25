Cleveland Browns donate 3,500 homemade face masks to University Hospitals

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UH is taking critical steps to ensure the health safety and well-being of all those we serve and adjusting our policy in accordance with CDC guidance. Cloth masks are not recommended for use in the presence of patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. The homemade cloth masks can be worn by patients, visitors and any caregiver who is not in direct contact with COVID-19 patients or suspected COVID-19 patients,” University Hospitals said.