Cleveland Browns donate 3,500 homemade face masks to University Hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals asked the community to help them reach a goal of getting 100,000 homemade face masks to give to caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Cleveland Browns answered.
UH announced the Browns partnered with a group of local sewers to donate 3,500 homemade masks.
Browns team seamstress Becky Zielinski lead the service effort by collaborating with Mask Making Miracles, which is a local group of volunteer sewers eager to lend a helping hand during the coronavirus crisis.
UH said Browns staff also helped from their homes by cutting fabric for Mask Making Miracles volunteers.
“As the Official Healthcare Provider for the Cleveland Browns, University Hospitals finds the tables are turned. While our physicians care for the health and wellbeing of Browns players and staff, their team is contributing to the wellbeing of our caregivers,” University Hospitals said.
“This donation will help protect thousands of our caregivers,” said Dr. Randy Jernejcic, Vice President of Clinical Integration at University Hospitals. “We are grateful for the response we received by all of the volunteers who’ve helped in this effort and want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Cleveland Browns and Mask Making Miracles.”
The Browns staff members also gave words of encouragement and gratitude with personalized notes to go with the masks given to medical professionals on the frontlines at UH.
“I can’t imagine being in their shoes. It was the least I could do to spread some love,” said Rich Hanchette, Browns Motion Graphic Artist.
The homemade masks and notes are being distributed to staff throughout the UH system.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UH is taking critical steps to ensure the health safety and well-being of all those we serve and adjusting our policy in accordance with CDC guidance. Cloth masks are not recommended for use in the presence of patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. The homemade cloth masks can be worn by patients, visitors and any caregiver who is not in direct contact with COVID-19 patients or suspected COVID-19 patients,” University Hospitals said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.