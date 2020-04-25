Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft: Browns next picks up in the air as team eyes late-round draft prospects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns head into day three of the NFL Draft with three picks in rounds four through six.
The team has the following picks in Saturday’s draft:
- Round 4: 115th overall
- Round 5: 160th overall (via Indianapolis)
- Round 6: 187th overall (via Arizona)
On day two of the draft, they selected the following players: LSU safety Grant Delpit, Missouri’s defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and LSU’s linebacker Jacob Phillips. In round one on Thursday night, they drafted Jedrick Wills Jr., offensive lineman from Alabama.
Delpit had two sacks in 2019 for the LSU Tigers. In total, Delpit had 65 tackles on the season. He also forced one fumble, according to ESPN.
Elliott had 44 total tackles for Missouri during the 2019 season. He also had 2.5 sacks on the season, according to ESPN.
In 2019 as a junior, Phillips led the Tigers with 113 tackles and he was also the leading tackler in the SEC.
According to PFF Draft, Wills Jr. career at Alabama has respectable stats: 929 pass-block snaps and only one quarterback sack allowed.
Return to 19 News as this story will be updated with the latest Browns draft picks, and possible trades.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.