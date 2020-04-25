Cleveland Mexican Cultural Committee plans virtual celebration on Cinco de Mayo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the last four years, Rey and Patricia Esparza have organized the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration in Cleveland.
But this year, the Cleveland Mexican Cultural Committee will commemorate the Battle of Puebla over the internet.
“We’re going to have people preparing traditional Mexican dishes, people doing some art craft activities, videos from mariachis,” Rey Esparza said. “We have a little bit of everything.”
The Esparza’s also want to teach everyone about the real history of the celebration, the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla. Most importantly, they hope to explain that Mexicans don’t celebrate the day as much as Americans do.
“There’s a lot of party interpretation, that’s how it’s celebrated in the United States,” Rey explained. “Most of Mexico knows about the date, and knows the battle, but the holiday is nothing like here.”
Both Rey and Patricia Esparza hope their digital ceremony can prove that everyone can enjoy themselves while remaining socially distant.
“We see that the number of cases are rising for the very reason that we don’t stay at home,” Patricia said. “This isn’t going to end until we find a vaccine.”
Patricia also said people should learn how to live with the virus and care for each other.
“You can do several things from home,” she explained. “Like help people with a call or see if anyone needs assistance with errands.”
The Committee expects the digital broadcast to last from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 5th via their Facebook page.
