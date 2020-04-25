711 COVID-19 deaths reported in Ohio; at least 15,587 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health said Saturday there are 711 total dead in the state due to coronavirus, and 15,587 total cases statewide.
Health officials said there are 3,115 patients in the hospital, and there are 938 admitted in the ICU.
Here is how the state is breaking everything down.
In total, there is 671 confirmed dead in the state due to the virus, and 14,983 confirmed cases statewide.
The age range is less than one-year-old to 106-years-old, with the median age range of 51.
