38 COVID-19 deaths in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health said Saturday there are 38 dead in the county due to coronavirus, as there was a slight increase from 34 Friday.
Health officials said there are 471 confirmed cases in the county. There are 125 cases in health care workers countywide.
115 patients are in the hospital due to coronavirus.
Summit County Public Health reminds us to clean all ‘high touch’ surfaces every day.
High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.
Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions.
