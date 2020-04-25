Crocker Park Princess Parade canceled ‘due to extreme amount of traffic congestion’

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Westlake confirmed the Princess Parade at Crocker Park is canceled after causing “significant traffic congestion and backup” on Saturday afternoon.
Westlake Police are also clearing out Crocker Park and asking residents to avoid it altogether by using alternate routes “due to an extreme amount of traffic congestion.”
The event was cancelled just over an hour after it started.
Due to social distancing orders during the coronavirus pandemic, the Princess Parade was a drive-thru where visitors could drive down Main Street and wave hello to their favorite fairytale characters from Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Moana, Tangled, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, and the Wizard of Oz.
City officials said Crocker Park will attempt to reschedule the Princess Parade “with better planning at another time.”
