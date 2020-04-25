Lakeshore Flood Watch issued for Northwest Ohio counties

By Rachel Vadaj | April 25, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT - Updated April 25 at 8:46 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service issued a Lakeshore Flood Watch for Erie, Lucas, Ottawa, and Sandusky Counties from 4 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday.

The NWS said lakeshore flooding and erosion are possible, with risks peaking on Sunday.

“East to northeast winds will increase causing water levels to rise on the western basin of Lake Erie tonight and peak on Sunday. Lakeshore flooding and coastal erosion are possible from Toledo to Vermilion and on the Lake Erie Islands,” according to the NWS.

The NWS advises residents and businesses to take precautions now to protect property near Lake Erie.

