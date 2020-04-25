Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

CINCINNATI (AP) — Inspiration is contagious, too. The coronavirus pandemic has brought an outpouring of messaging for each other, in windows, on front doors, across walls, and colored onto driveways and sidewalks around the globe. The closures of U.S. schools in March sent children armed with colored chalk to try their hands at arty messages. Parents joined in. There are many creative displays of encouragement, humor and spirituality. The mayor of Dayton, an Ohio city that suffered through multiple traumas in the past year, says the messages during this crisis are more individual and personal than the #DaytonStrong slogan that abounded then.