Man loses life after 2 motorcycles crash into pickup truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a 25-year-old man died after he and another motorcycle rider crashed into a pickup truck around 7 p.m. on Friday night.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said a 37-year-old woman was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup Truck south on East 155th Street when she stopped at a stop sign at the Harvard Avenue intersection and tried to make a left turn onto Harvard Avenue.
When she attempted to make the turn, a 25-year-old man riding a 1997 Honda CBR600DE motorcycle and a 31-year-old woman riding a 2007 Suzuki GSXR600 motorcycle westbound on Harvard Avenue struck the side of the truck, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the man was pronounced dead while the woman on the motorcycle was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The name of the man has not yet been released.
This was the second fatal Cleveland crash to happen within one hour on Friday night.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.