7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Trumbull County; brings total to 284 cases countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Combined Health District said Saturday there are seven new cases of coronavirus in the county, which brings the total to 284 cases countywide.
The age range of cases is 13-years-old to 96-years-old.
Health officials said no new deaths to report for the county Saturday. 130 patients are in the hospital.
58 people are in quarantine and are being monitored in the county, health officials said. Warren City has 18 people in quarantined and are being monitored. They are also keeping track of 64 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
Health officials said 241 people have successfully completed their quarantines, and they were released. 26 people from Warren City have successfully completed their quarantines, and they were also released.
