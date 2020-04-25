15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland; brings total to 571 confirmed cases citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are 15 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, which brings the total to 571 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said there are 23 dead in the city, with no new reported deaths Sunday.
The age range of cases is from less than one-year-old to their 90’s. The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from less than 20-years-old to their 80’s.CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of coronavirus.
As of today, there are more than 14,983 confirmed cases and 671 fatalities in the state of Ohio. There are more than 933,000 confirmed cases and 53,000 deaths in the United States.
The city of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. Data is updated daily. View the interactive map here.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to any COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
