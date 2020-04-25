Organizers came together to remove obstacles to let hundreds fill out a vote by mail application

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Making sure you have the right to vote in Ohio‘s primary election has been a hot topic during this stay-at-home order.
Area leaders came together to remove obstacles and let hundreds fill out a vote by mail application.
People are able to register for their Ohio Primary Ballot via a drive through.
The first 100 attendees received a free washable face mask and a hot breakfast.
Even though we’re in unprecedented times, Sonia Steele is excited to get out to vote.
She showed up to register Saturday morning for the Ohio primary at University Circle.
“It’s definitely a different thing but I am grateful for the opportunity to still be able to vote and not let Covid 19 stop me from doing it,” she said.
The vote by mail application had to be handed in by noon Saturday.
One of the organizers Danielle Sydnor said every precaution was taken to make sure the process was safe.
"One of the most important things we want to try and practice is social distancing, they don’t have to get out of the cars the volunteers will bring the forms over to them,” said Sydnor.
Volunteers handed out free masks as an incentive to fill out an application.
But Sydnor explains it was much more than that.
"There are a lot of disadvantaged individuals that will have a hard time getting masks so we’re giving them out to make sure that the most vulnerable in our community have the resources they need,” she said.
You can Drop off your completed ballot at your local county Board of Elections office by 7:30 p.m. on April 28 or, mail your completed ballot no later than April 27.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.