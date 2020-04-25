Shooting on Cleveland’s East Side kills 15-year-old boy, hospitalizes another

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police responding to 2386 Unwin Road Friday evening, April 24, found a 15-year-old male who had been shot in the head, a second victim had been shot in the hand according to Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia with the Cleveland Division of Police.
Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Officers were at the Friendly Inn doing paperwork when they heard gunfire.
When officers pulled out of the lot to investigate their police vehicle was struck by gunfire. The CMHAPD officers were not hit or injured.
Both gunshot victims were taken to Metro by EMS for treatment.
Myquan Bennett, 14, was pronounced dead at approximately 4 a.m.
Bennett was listed by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office as deceased. Neighbors confirmed to Cleveland 19 News that it was Bennett who was killed.
The second victim is listed in stable condition.
Members of the Homicide Unit along with the Medical Examiner’s Office responded for investigation.
On Saturday, April 25, a male was taken into custody in the King Kennedy Estates for Having Weapons While Under Disability.
It is unknown if he is the shooter and he has not been charged in the homicide.
Detectives continue to investigate.
Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators at 216-633-5464. Anonymous information can be provided via CRIMESTOPPERS by calling 216-25-CRIME.
