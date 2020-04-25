University Hospitals reaches goal of receiving 100,000 homemade face masks amid coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals called on the community to help them reach a goal of getting 100,000 homemade face masks to give to caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they answered.
On Friday, UH confirmed their goal was reached thanks to the people of Northeast Ohio who rose to the occasion.
The goal was reached within four weeks after UH starting to distribute kits with enough materials to make 10 masks into the hands of the community.
“We are overwhelmed and grateful for the response we received,” said Dr. Randy Jernejcic, Vice President of Clinical Integration at University Hospitals. “Whether one volunteer sewed 10 masks or a group of volunteers donated thousands, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every person who gave their time and talents to this cause.”
UH also asked volunteers to give hand-written notes with words of encouragement and gratitude to give to the caregivers, and they received.
“I wanted to say thank you for everything you’re doing. There are so many people that are sick and scared and it’s really helping to know that there are people like you trying to help keep everyone safe and healthy,” wrote Abbey, an 8th grade student.
The homemade masks and notes are being distributed to staff throughout the UH system.
UH said it will continue to accept donations of masks sewn by volunteers with their own materials, and they encourage sewers to follow the UH-specific design.
University Hospitals also issued the following statement regarding the masks:
"UH is currently under universal masking guidelines, which means everyone in all facilities should wear a mask. It’s important for visitors, vendors and patients to bring their own mask when possible. This will help sustain the number of cloth masks available at screening checkpoints when entering a facility.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UH is taking critical steps to ensure the health safety and well-being of all those we serve and adjusting our policy in accordance with CDC guidance. Cloth masks are not recommended for use in the presence of patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. The homemade cloth masks can be worn by patients, visitors and any caregiver who is not in direct contact with COVID-19 patients or suspected COVID-19 patients."
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.